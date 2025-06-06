The house has a large private driveway | Purplebricks

Set in the charming village of Hanslope near Milton Keynes, this smart three-bedroom semi offers modern interiors, a garage and a generous garden.

Tucked away in the sought-after village of Hanslope near Milton Keynes, this immaculate three-bed semi-detached home is offered at offers in excess of £395,000 – with a garage, utility room and en-suite to the master.

Listed with Purplebricks, this attractive property was built in 2020 and has been thoughtfully designed for modern family life.

The bright and spacious living room provides a welcoming hub, while the contemporary kitchen includes sleek units and direct access to a handy utility space and downstairs WC. See more here.

The rooms are all well appointed | Purplebricks

Upstairs you’ll find three good-sized bedrooms – two generous doubles and a single – with the master benefitting from its own private en-suite. A stylish family bathroom with a four-piece suite completes the first-floor layout.

Outside, a private driveway with space for three cars leads to the garage, and the rear garden is perfect for outdoor dining, play, or simply relaxing in the sun.

Hanslope offers a peaceful village lifestyle with good schools, green spaces, and strong transport links into Milton Keynes and beyond.

This rarely available home is ideal for buyers wanting a fresh, low-maintenance property in a friendly and well-connected community.

At a glance Three bedrooms Built in 2020 Garage and driveway Master en-suite and utility room Sought-after Hanslope village location

