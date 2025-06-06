Modern three-bed semi with garage in Milton Keynes village
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Tucked away in the sought-after village of Hanslope near Milton Keynes, this immaculate three-bed semi-detached home is offered at offers in excess of £395,000 – with a garage, utility room and en-suite to the master.
Listed with Purplebricks, this attractive property was built in 2020 and has been thoughtfully designed for modern family life.
The bright and spacious living room provides a welcoming hub, while the contemporary kitchen includes sleek units and direct access to a handy utility space and downstairs WC. See more here.
Upstairs you’ll find three good-sized bedrooms – two generous doubles and a single – with the master benefitting from its own private en-suite. A stylish family bathroom with a four-piece suite completes the first-floor layout.
Outside, a private driveway with space for three cars leads to the garage, and the rear garden is perfect for outdoor dining, play, or simply relaxing in the sun.
Hanslope offers a peaceful village lifestyle with good schools, green spaces, and strong transport links into Milton Keynes and beyond.
This rarely available home is ideal for buyers wanting a fresh, low-maintenance property in a friendly and well-connected community.
Three bedrooms
Built in 2020
Garage and driveway
Master en-suite and utility room
Sought-after Hanslope village location
Butlin’s just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play – and your kids will go wild
Looking for a family getaway that delivers maximum kid-energy burn-off and a bit of peace for the grown-ups? 🎉 Butlin’s has just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play centre – and it’s a whopper. 🧸 Four storeys tall, 3,000 square feet wide, and filled with colourful themed zones inspired by the Skyline Gang – it’s all included in the price of your day pass or break.
👟 Ready to dive in? Click here to book your Butlins break and let the little ones loose 🌈
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.