Marvel at this beautiful four-bedroom barn conversion within easy reach of Carsington Water and on the market for £770,000

Linden House on the edge of the small village of Hopton near the picturesque Carsington Water is up for sale for £770,000.
The four-bedroom property boasts a superb farmhouse-style kitchen, exposed ceiling beams, quarry-tiled floors and a rustic fireplace.
Bedrooms are all doubles, two of them having ensuite facilities.
The sitting room could become a bedroom or bed/sitting room for a dependent relative given the proximity and accessibility to the ground floor shower room.
Listed on Zoopla, the property’s accommodation includes a dining room, garden room and utility room.
There is propane gas central heating and sealed unit double glazing throughout.
Linden House fronts an extensive gravelled forecourt/car standing area.
There is a very large, detached stone and tile garage/workshop outtbuilding which has power and light.
A spacious garden at the back is primarily laid to lawn with flagged raised patio and lower level parterre terrace having boxed hedging.
For further details, contact the agent Fidler Taylor on 01335 671738.
