Tune in for a video tour of this beautiful £1million home with four-bedrooms and a paddock in rural location on the edge of the Peak District

The detached house in Tansley is set in just under one-and-a-quarter acres of land including the paddock which is big enough for two ponies.

Dating back to 1936, the property was modernised by the current owners 11 years ago and has an open-plan kitchen/diner, designer tiles in the bathroom and is beautifully decorated throughout.£1m

James Humphries-Stone, of The Avenue estate agent, said: “It is a beautiful family home with a high-spec; the kitchen was hand-crafted and fitted by Matlock-based Pre-Eminence and the black Rangemaster cooker complements it perfectly.

“There is Karndean flooring throughout the hall and dining room, an enviable view from the bay window in the living room and the large family bathroom comes complete with Versace wall tiles.”

The grounds are the piece de resistance and have been impeccably maintained by the current owners who are keen gardeners. A large garden to the right of the house features mature shrubs, blooming rhododendrons and an ornamental fishpond. There is a summerhouse tucked away in the corner of the garden.

A double garage has ample space for up to cars.

James, who fronts The Avenue with partner Hayley Griffiths, added: “Derbyshire is one of the most sought-after counties in the UK right now and we expect this property to attract a lot of interest.”

To view the property, visit www.theavenue.co.uk