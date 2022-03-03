March is the best month to sell your home
Now is a good time to put your property on the market if you are looking to sell.
Competition between buyers is at its strongest during March which spells good news for those wanting to get the best price for their home, according to the website Rightmove.
Rightmove reports that buyer demand is 16% higher than at this time in 2021 and that there is a shortage of houses for sale across the country.
Figures for properties sold in the East Midlands during February show that prices rose by 0.4% on the previous month and were up 13.3% on the same month in 2021. The average property sold for £267,846 and took 40 days to sell.
With the pandemic restrictions ending and people returning to offices, London recorded the biggest annual jump in the number of buyers sending enquiries and the highest annual rate of price growth since 2016 out of all the regions.