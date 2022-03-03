March is the best month to sell your home

The month of March is historically a good time to put your house on the market.

Competition between buyers is at its strongest during March which spells good news for those wanting to get the best price for their home, according to the website Rightmove.

Rightmove reports that buyer demand is 16% higher than at this time in 2021 and that there is a shortage of houses for sale across the country.

Figures for properties sold in the East Midlands during February show that prices rose by 0.4% on the previous month and were up 13.3% on the same month in 2021. The average property sold for £267,846 and took 40 days to sell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...