Look inside this beautiful £675,000 five-bed family home in heart of Derbyshire town

A wonderful five-bedroom family home in the heart of Dronfield has arrived on the market with a price tag of £675,000.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:58 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:01 pm

The property occupies a corner plot on Green Lane where there is space to expand the accommodation, subject to planning consent being granted.

There are two spacious reception rooms on the ground floor, a superb fitted kitchen, dining room, cloakroom and private courtyard. A good-sized cellar provides storage and utility space.

Two double bedrooms and a single bedroom/study occupy the first floor together with a beautifully appointed four-piece bathroom.

This five-bedroom property on Green Lane, Dronfield, is on the market for £675,000.

The second floor offers two further double bedrooms, one of which has a three-piece en-suite.

Landscaped gardens have a gated entrance, lawn and mature trees and offer privacy and a safe space for children to play.

There is a double garage, off-road parking for multiple vehicles and a gated driveway.

The superb fitted kitchen includes range cooker housed in an alcove.

The property is on the books of Redbrik. For more details, visit www.redbrik.co.uk

A decorative fireplace standing on a stone hearth is a focal point of this pretty room.
The property has a beautiful landscaped garden with lawn and mature trees.A driveway leads to a double garage.
