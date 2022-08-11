Look inside this beautiful £675,000 five-bed family home in heart of Derbyshire town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property occupies a corner plot on Green Lane where there is space to expand the accommodation, subject to planning consent being granted.

There are two spacious reception rooms on the ground floor, a superb fitted kitchen, dining room, cloakroom and private courtyard. A good-sized cellar provides storage and utility space.

Two double bedrooms and a single bedroom/study occupy the first floor together with a beautifully appointed four-piece bathroom.

This five-bedroom property on Green Lane, Dronfield, is on the market for £675,000.

The second floor offers two further double bedrooms, one of which has a three-piece en-suite.

Landscaped gardens have a gated entrance, lawn and mature trees and offer privacy and a safe space for children to play.

There is a double garage, off-road parking for multiple vehicles and a gated driveway.

The superb fitted kitchen includes range cooker housed in an alcove.

The property is on the books of Redbrik. For more details, visit www.redbrik.co.uk

A decorative fireplace standing on a stone hearth is a focal point of this pretty room.