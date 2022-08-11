Look inside this beautiful £675,000 five-bed family home in heart of Derbyshire town

The property occupies a corner plot on Green Lane where there is space to expand the accommodation, subject to planning consent being granted.
There are two spacious reception rooms on the ground floor, a superb fitted kitchen, dining room, cloakroom and private courtyard. A good-sized cellar provides storage and utility space.
Two double bedrooms and a single bedroom/study occupy the first floor together with a beautifully appointed four-piece bathroom.
The second floor offers two further double bedrooms, one of which has a three-piece en-suite.
Landscaped gardens have a gated entrance, lawn and mature trees and offer privacy and a safe space for children to play.
There is a double garage, off-road parking for multiple vehicles and a gated driveway.
The property is on the books of Redbrik. For more details, visit www.redbrik.co.uk