Look at these 9 photos of beautiful gardens near Chesterfield where visitors see the fruits of a 20-year-labour of love

North Derbyshire gardeners welcomed visitors to their open day to raise money for nursing and health charities.

By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:49 BST

Peter Wright and his wife Janet and Peter’s brother Stephen have two adjoining gardens at 281 Chesterfield Road, Temple Normanton.

For the past 20 years the family have developed a field into a large garden which they open to the public once a year to raise money for the National Garden Scheme.

At this time of year perennials including alliums, lupins, camassias and bearded irises are in full bloom. The larger garden has mixed island beds and borders, a gravel garden, a large wildlife pond, orchard and a vegetable garden.

The Wright family have lived at Moorfields since the 1920s. For most of that time the current garden and surrounding land was home to a poultry breeding farm until the business closed down in the Eighties.

Visitors wander around the large garden at Moorfields in Temple Normanton during the charity open day.

1. Open day

Visitors wander around the large garden at Moorfields in Temple Normanton during the charity open day. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Extensive views to mid-Derbyshire from the garden at Temple Normanton.

2. Eye-catching view

Extensive views to mid-Derbyshire from the garden at Temple Normanton. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Visitors made the most of the sunny weather to enjoy the gardens at Moorfields.

3. Glorious day

Visitors made the most of the sunny weather to enjoy the gardens at Moorfields. Photo: Nick Rhodes

The large pond is a haven for wildlife.

4. Water feature

The large pond is a haven for wildlife. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Related topics:ChesterfieldNorth DerbyshireDerbyshire