4 . Tissington

Tissington Hall, Tissington, Ashbourne, DE6 1RA has supported the National Garden Scheme for more than 85 years. The hall has five acres of grounds, a rose garden on the west terrace and herbaceous borders. Light refreshments available at award-winning tearoom. Open days on May 29 and August 14, 21 and 28, from 12noon to 3pm. Entry: £7 (adult), £3.50 (child). Photo: Submitted