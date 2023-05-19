Keen gardeners in Derbyshire will be welcoming members of the public to look at their beautiful flowers, manicured lawns and pretty ponds in return for a donation to worthy causes.
Green-fingered residents are throwing open their gates to visitors in support of the National Garden Scheme which donated £3.11million to nursing charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute in 2022.
Visiting other people’s gardens on these days in 2023 may inspire you to showcase your own horticultural skills...
1. Temple Normanton
Moorfields, 261 Chesterfield Road, Temple Normanton, S42 5DE has two adjacent gardens, the larger one having mixed island beds and borders, a small wildflower area, large wildlife pond and an orchard. The smaller gardens have herbaceous borders and shrubs. Light refreshments available. Open day on May 21, from 1pm to 5pm. Entry: £4 (adult), children go free. Photo: Submitted
2. Calver
Fir Croft, Froggatt Road, Calver, , S32 3ZD has rockeries, a water garden, more than 3000 varieties of Alpines, 800 sempervivums, 500 saxifrages and 350 primulas. Open May 21, June 4 and June 18 from 2pm to 5pm. Admission by donation. Photo: Submitted
3. Ilkeston
Broomfield Hall, Morley, Ilkeston, DE7 6DN has 25 acres of educational Victorian gardens/woodlands maintained by volunteers and students. The site includes a walled garden, themed gardens, rose garden, potager, prairie plantings, Japanese garden, tropical garden, winter garden, plant centre. Light entertainment and craft stalls. Open days on May 28 and September 23, from 10am to 4pm. Entry: £5 (adult), children free. Photo: Submitted
4. Tissington
Tissington Hall, Tissington, Ashbourne, DE6 1RA has supported the National Garden Scheme for more than 85 years. The hall has five acres of grounds, a rose garden on the west terrace and herbaceous borders. Light refreshments available at award-winning tearoom. Open days on May 29 and August 14, 21 and 28, from 12noon to 3pm. Entry: £7 (adult), £3.50 (child). Photo: Submitted