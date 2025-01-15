Derbyshire is full of brilliant places to live – whether you’re looking for a bustling town or a countryside village with scenic views.

We asked our readers to name the best places to settle down across the county, and have compiled a list of their top choices.

The full list of recommendations can be found below – will you consider them if you’re planning to move during 2025?

Best places to live in Derbyshire

Bolsover Karen Robson said: "Bolsover. Lovely place, good shops and restaurants."

Brampton Wendi Lindsay said: "Brampton - supermarkets, unique shops, cafes and pubs all on your doorstep."