Locals recommend 26 of the best places to live if you’re planning a 2025 move to Chesterfield, Derbyshire or the Peak District – including Bakewell, Castleton, Ashbourne, Matlock and more

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:58 BST
These are some of the best places to settle down in 2025 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by our readers.

Derbyshire is full of brilliant places to live – whether you’re looking for a bustling town or a countryside village with scenic views.

We asked our readers to name the best places to settle down across the county, and have compiled a list of their top choices.

The full list of recommendations can be found below – will you consider them if you’re planning to move during 2025?

1. Best places to live in Derbyshire

Karen Robson said: “Bolsover. Lovely place, good shops and restaurants.”

2. Bolsover

Karen Robson said: “Bolsover. Lovely place, good shops and restaurants.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Wendi Lindsay said: “Brampton - supermarkets, unique shops, cafes and pubs all on your doorstep.”

3. Brampton

Wendi Lindsay said: “Brampton - supermarkets, unique shops, cafes and pubs all on your doorstep.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Michelle Almi said: “Loved living in Matlock, the community was great - I miss it.”

4. Matlock

Michelle Almi said: “Loved living in Matlock, the community was great - I miss it.” Photo: Rachel Atkins

