These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.

Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.

14 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – will you be visiting any of them during 2025?

1 . Derbyshire’s oldest pubs These are some of the oldest pubs across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Holly Bush Inn, Holly Bush Lane, Makeney This 17th century pub is said to have been frequented by highwayman Dick Turpin - and it is still open today. Photo: Google Photo Sales