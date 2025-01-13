39 of the best places you need visit for breakfast in 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District – as recommended by locals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 15:38 GMT
These are some of the best places to visit for breakfast across Derbyshire and the Peak District in 2025 – all of which are recommended by locals.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to some brilliant breakfast spots – and we asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places to visit for the most important meal of the day.

The full list of their suggestions can be found below – will you be trying any of these places in 2025?

These breakfast spots all come highly recommended by our readers.

1. Best places for breakfast

These breakfast spots all come highly recommended by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Christine Sanderson said: “Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award.”

2. Renishaw Hall, Renishaw

Christine Sanderson said: “Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Sally-Anne Guy recommended the Tavern at Tansley.

3. The Tavern at Tansley, Tansley

Sally-Anne Guy recommended the Tavern at Tansley. Photo: Brian Eyre

Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.”

4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre

