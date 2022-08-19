Last few chances to buy house at the new Derbyshire housing development

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones Homes’ Van Dyk Village, adjacent to the Van Dyke hotel, off Worksop Road, between Clowne and Worksop, has just four detached homes remaining for sale.

This includes the five-bedroom Connaught II which is currently available to reserve and is ready to move into – and the five-bedroom Knightsbridge II show home which is due to be released towards the end of 2022.

The show home at Jones Homes' Van Dyk Village is among the final homes for sale at the new site near Worksop.

The final home will be the five-bedroom Manor House, which will form a focal point within the development and is due for completion in 2023.

The village is set around a village green and delivers a total of 58 new homes.

Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Opportunities to live in our flagship Van Dyk Village development are now becoming more limited, as homes are snapped up and a growing community puts down roots here in the Derbyshire countryside.

“Since construction began, there has been a keen interest in the exclusive and distinguished range of properties being built at Van Dyk Village.

“The houses and central open space have been carefully considered, offering a traditional village setting surrounded by beautiful woodland and countryside.

“This unique development has proven popular from the outset. Our stunning five-bedroom detached Connaught II, with an integral double garage, is ready to be a customer’s forever home today.

“This is a beautifully detailed property which features a luxury garden room and an impressive staircase with oak handrails and newel posts and glass infill panels.

“Van Dyk Village homes have also been built with different styles and varied materials to create a picturesque street scene that is designed to appear as if it has formed over time. What’s more, the location is ideal for many buyers, opposite the Van Dyk Hotel and with quick links to the M1.

“Among the final homes to be built, there will also be an exclusive Manor House – boasting 3,000 square feet of luxurious accommodation – which we expect will be ready for its new owners by summer 2023.”

The five-bedroom Connaught II detached house is currently available to reserve at Van Dyk Village at £659,995.