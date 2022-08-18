Beautiful barn conversion is a 'desirable family home' on a one-acre plot in rural Derbyshire hamlet

The location of the house on Frithwood Lane, Elmton, is described by estate agent Redbrik as “ideal for those looking for a rural setting, yet close enough to local towns and cities.”

Redbrik says that the property, which is on the market for £795,0000, is “an incredibly desirable home" that is is spacious and has “fantastic mature grounds with fabulous lawns, landscaped gardens and beautiful seating areas.”

There are exposed timber ceiling beams throughout the house, the open-plan living and dining room has underfloor heating and there are French doors leading onto a courtyard.

Bedrooms are set across both floors, with the principal bedroom and en-suite on the ground floor.

With the first floor split into two sections, the accommodation includes the perfect guest room for friends and long-distance relatives while the second bedroom hosts it own en-suite bathroom

A galleried landing offers space to create a working from home area.

The property has a single garage and there is ample parking on the gated driveway.

For more details, call Redbrik on 01246 383327.

1. Principal bedroom The principal bedroom has an en-suite and doors leading to the grounds of the property. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Grounds The property stands on a 1.2-acre plot with mature grounds that have lawns, landscaped gardens and seating areas. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. 1a25b658-a566-47dc-9b25-629320cbbb12 The eye-catching breakfast kitchen has integrated appliances and an island containing a Belfast sink. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Bedroom four Three of the four bedrooms are on the upper floor where a galleried landing splits one from the other two to form a guest room for overnight visitors or relatives on a longer stay. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales