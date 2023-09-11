Watch more videos on Shots!

The plan for Dunston Hall Garden Centre would grow the workforce, with a proposed additonal nine full-time jobs, four part-time jobs and 6.69 full-time equivalent. Currently, the business employs 13 full-time, four part-time and 11.20 full-time equivalent.

Change of use permission is being sought to convert four Grade II listed outbuildings into an indoor retail area and surface an existing courtyard that would become an outdoor sales and display area.

Chesterfield Borough Council, who will rule on the plan, has received a submission from Dean Gregory, of DG Design Architectural Design & Planning Services, acting on behalf of the owners Mr and Mrs David Harrison. Mr Gregory states that the outbuildings are in a very poor condition, have been neglected for some time and no record exists that suggests when they were last used as farm buildings. Work is currently underway to ensure that the buildings are stabilised and re-roofed.

Mr Gregory says: “The repair of the buildings is part of the continuing works being undertaken by the applicant to ensure that the Dunston Hall estate is revitalised, and made as accessible to the public as possible. However, the repair works require significant expense, and it is vital for the applicant that the buildings are put to a use which will offset his investment.

"The general expectation of garden centre shoppers is that they will be able to purchase a wide range of items, many of which require protection from the elements prior to sale. Currently, Dunston Hall Garden Centre relies on the existing glasshouse to display these items, which significantly limits its intended use as a greenhouse.

“The garden centre business is also renowned for being “seasonal”. Winter months are generally slow, and this slowdown is exacerbated where covered/protected areas are limited. An increase in the amount of indoor sales space will therefore improve the viability of Dunston Hall Garden Centre as a year-round business.”

A consultation response from the Economic Development Union says: “Given the nature of the proposal, although limited, there will be employment, training and supply chain opportunities created during the construction and operational phases of the development.

“It is recommended that a local labour/supply chain clause is negotiated and secured via either a s106 agreement or planning condition which would encourage local employment, training and supply chain opportunities during the construction phase to promote these opportunities to local businesses and local people.”

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for Dunston Hall Estates said: “The Estate includes a group of historically important listed outbuildings which have been seriously neglected for many years. Our plans are to bring these buildings back to life by establishing a new Heritage Courtyard into the Garden Centre and Estate where visitors will be able to look round a selection of shops.