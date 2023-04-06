Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Committee recently approved the application to allow Duston Hall to use a temporary marquee in Dunston Road, to host events for up to 120 guests for a maximum period of three years while its Grade II listed barns are refurbished.

The owner of Dunston Hall, Leisure Limited was granted permission to use the 16th Century building for weddings in 2021 and last year plans to convert the historic barns into part of the venue were approved.

Now, Dunston Hall Estates have shared an update on new plans for the site, including a heritage centre, a garden centre and shops.

In the statement, a spokesperson for Dunston Hall Estates said: “Along with the recently refurbished Grade II listed Hall, the estate also includes its stunning gardens, a popular Garden Centre with its award-winning Bistro, gift shop and children's play area. Ultimately we would like to develop the site to make Dunston Hall a true "destination" which the local population can be proud to have in their town.

“The Estate includes a group of historically important listed outbuildings which have been seriously neglected for many years. Our plans are to bring these buildings back to life by establishing a new Heritage Courtyard into the Garden Centre and Estate where visitors will be able to look round a selection of shops and seated areas to truly enjoy this beautiful historic home.”

In the statement, Dunston Hall has also said that the owners aim to re-integrate ‘Deer Park’ into Duston Hall Estate.

The ‘Deer Park’ is a parcel of land to the east of Dunston Hall which now belongs to the council but historically was a part of the Estate. Dusnton Hall owners wish to purchase the land or lease it from the council.

The owners have already consulted with an ecologist to explore the potential of creating an Ecology Park on the land. They believe this would include areas specifically planted to encourage wildlife, with special areas for local schools to use as outdoor learning spaces. It would also provide recreational space to the local community and could include picnic areas and country walks.

In the statement, a spokesperson added: “We had numerous messages and emails asking if there was any way we could provide paths through the Deer Park to Dunston Hall, Garden Centre and Bistro as the road is very dangerous.

“This has been something we have been working with the CEO of Chesterfield Borough Council and our Local Councillor to try and do and we are still hopeful. But unfortunately this has taken over two years now and although our local councillor is on our side we don't seem to be getting anywhere to move things forward.”

In response to the plans, Philip Ridden, a chairman of Chesterfield Civic Society, said: “The park probably dates from the 1820s, when the Hall was enlarged and modernised, and the farming activity associated with the house was moved further away, to what became Dunston Hall Farm.

“I can’t see any objection to the park being reunited with the Hall but the Civic Society would object to it being used as anything other than a landscape park. We would not want to see any building within the park, or more parking spaces. It should remain what it was when it was created: an attractive wooded park intended to improve the setting of the mansion.”