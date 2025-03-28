Jean’s journey to the perfect bungalow at Olympia Reach in Beeston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Downsizing can be a daunting prospect, but for Jean Bulteel, moving to her new Peveril Homes bungalow at Olympia Reach has proven to be the perfect choice. After living in Northampton for over 39 years, Jean was ready for a change, seeking a more manageable home closer to her family in Nottingham.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 78 years old and living on her own, Jean had a clear idea of what she wanted: a modern, low-maintenance bungalow with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Finding a new-build property that met these criteria wasn’t easy, but when Plot 6 at Olympia Reach appeared online, it immediately caught her eye. Despite not knowing much about Peveril Homes at the time, Jean decided to find out more.

Founded in 1985, and part of the B&K group, Peveril Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructing new housing developments in the Midlands. With a diverse range of offerings, their goal is to cater to a wide spectrum of homebuyers, ensuring everyone can find their perfect home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The bungalow came up online and seemed to be a suitable option for me," Jean recalls. "I was impressed by the layout and the thoughtful design, especially the modern heating system and solar panels. Plus, the built-in units made it feel practical and stylish."

The Langley

When Jean made her first visit, she was warmly welcomed by Julie, the Sales Executive, whose expertise and professionalism immediately put her at ease. Despite being unfamiliar with the area, Jean found their guidance invaluable, and they made every effort to accommodate her visits and provide detailed information about the development.

What truly sealed the deal for Jean was the location. Set in the quiet, secluded community of Olympia Reach, the development offered an ideal balance of tranquility and convenience. "The bus service is excellent, the shops are just a short distance away, and best of all, I’m closer to my family," Jean shares. "As a keen golfer, having a golf course nearby was an added bonus."

Now, after just four weeks in her new home, Jean is settling in comfortably and appreciating all the small details that make her bungalow special. From the efficient heating system to the quality build, she’s confident that she made the right decision. "I would absolutely recommend Peveril Homes to anyone looking for quality and thoughtful design," Jean says. "The customer care has been excellent from start to finish."

Looking for a bungalow? Their Rolleston Leas development located in sought-after Rolleston-on-Dove has a selection of beautiful options.