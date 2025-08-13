Built by its current owners in 1995, the property at Greenways, Walton has three reception rooms in the main house, a dining kitchen, spacious conservatory and three modern bathrooms.
The annexe accommodation has its own access, a reception room with an office, a kitchenette, double bedroom, wc and storage room.
Mature gardens and a double garage complete the property, which is on the market for £875,000.
A spokesperson for estate agent Wilkins Vardy said: “With its ample living space, and inviting surroundings, this property is sure to impress.”
For more details, call the agent on 01246 398220 or visit the Zoopla website.