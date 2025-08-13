Impressive five-bedroom family home in Chesterfield has annexe accommodation for dependent relative

By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Aug 2025, 13:56 BST
A detached stone built five-bedroom house in Chesterfield offers a fantastic family home with separate annexe accommodation for a teenager or dependent relative.

Built by its current owners in 1995, the property at Greenways, Walton has three reception rooms in the main house, a dining kitchen, spacious conservatory and three modern bathrooms.

The annexe accommodation has its own access, a reception room with an office, a kitchenette, double bedroom, wc and storage room.

Mature gardens and a double garage complete the property, which is on the market for £875,000.

A spokesperson for estate agent Wilkins Vardy said: “With its ample living space, and inviting surroundings, this property is sure to impress.”

For more details, call the agent on 01246 398220.

A large sweeping driveway provides ample parking space/caravan standing, leading to an attached double garage.

1. Off-road parking

A large sweeping driveway provides ample parking space/caravan standing, leading to an attached double garage. Photo: Zoopla

French doors in the living room give access to the garden at the back of the house.

2. Garden view

French doors in the living room give access to the garden at the back of the house. Photo: Zoopla

A substantial lawn at the rear of the house is a perfect place for children to let off steam or adults to relax.

3. Rear view

A substantial lawn at the rear of the house is a perfect place for children to let off steam or adults to relax. Photo: Zoopla

The spacious conservatory opens onto a side patio.

4. Relaxation space

The spacious conservatory opens onto a side patio. Photo: Zoopla

