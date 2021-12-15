Housebuilder plans 15 “carbon zero” prefabricated homes in Chesterfield

The “Talo” homes the firm hopes to put up in Loundsley Green are manufactured in Finland and flat-packed onto lorries for delivery at building sites.

Strata say a typical four-bedroom house structure can be erected with doors and windows installed, insulated and plaster boarded within four days.

While the finishing touches are polished off within as little as eight weeks from delivery to completion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housebuilder Strata plans to build 15 “carbon zero” prefabricated timber homes near Loundsley Green Road

If approved, the new eco homes would be located at a 2.3-acre site nestled between Loundsley Green Road and 40 acres of woodland known as Ashgate Plantation.

This is Strata’s second zero carbon development in Chesterfield - the firm having already built 32 such houses at the “360” site on Dunston Road which are close to being fully-occupied.

In a planning statement Stata say the dwellings use smart technology - harnessing power from the homes’ solar panels and a storage battery to deliver an 80 per cent energy saving compared with most traditional structures.

Technology within the home uses data to manage consumption - allowing the resident to sell back surplus self-generated electricity to the electricity supplier.

The site - which already had outline planning permission for 13 traditional houses - also has bus stops nearby offering easy access to Chesterfield, Bakewell and Walton.

In their planning statement Talo wrote that Talo was designed to be as thermally efficient as possible with the lowest carbon footprint practicably possible – in line with the climate change emergency declared by Chesterfield Borough Council.

As the plans were only submitted last week no representations have yet been made against the development.