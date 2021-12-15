North Derbyshire planning applications: Including new offices, flats and housing developments

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

37 Glenfield Crescent, Newbold: Single-storey rear extension.

24 Handley Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest planning applications for north-east Derbyshire

3 Moorview House, High Street, Brimington: Retrospective consent for the conversion of existing void area to form new flat, including external decking area, doors and window.

Development land west of Loundsley Green Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Residential development of 15 dwellings with access, landscaping and associated works.

88 Moorland View Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Two-storey front/side extension and bay window to front.

16 Miriam Avenue, Somersall: Rear and side extension.

1 to 3 Cobden Road, Chesterfield: Conversion of former hotel to form four dwellings and erection of a new detached dwelling.

8 Boythorpe Road, Boythorpe: Side extension and raised decking area.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

1 Green Farm Croft, 159 High Street, Old Whittington: Rear single-storey extension within permitted development rights to construct a conservatory. Granted.

8 Aviemore Close, New Whittington: Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of a single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

6 Woodnook Way, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a larger replacement conservatory with tiled roof. Conditional permission.

139 Spital Lane, Spital, Chesterfield: Replacement of flat roof with pitched roof over ground floor and entrance porch, new storm porch construction and new bay window to front elevation. Conditional permission.

Lorien, 6 Thornfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension to form annexe for dependent relative. Conditional permission.

210 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Erection of single-storey outbuilding for garage and storage purposes to the rear. Conditional permission.

Brampton Manor, 107 Old Road, Chesterfield: Conversion and change of use of Brampton Manor to form four apartments, conversion and change of use of the club house to a single apartment and conversion of the barn to three garages and demolition of the existing rear kitchen extension to Brampton Manor. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

70 Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Proposed ground floor extension to the rear elevation.

9 Longedge Grove, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Two-storey rear extension.

1 Hospital Cottages, Bridge Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension.

12 Fern Lea, Shirland, Alfreton: Demolition of conservatory and construction of two-storey side extension.

27 Tivey Road, Eckington: Application for change of use from a dwelling to allow use of part of the dwelling as a dog grooming business.

Top Farm, Ash Lane, Summerley, Apperknowle, Dronfield: Retention of garage and conversion to two garages.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

9 Joseph Fletcher Drive, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Replace hedge at rear of property with fence and carry out minor landscaping work. Conditional permission.

Springfield House, Main Road, Stretton, Alfreton: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

100 Shakespeare Crescent, Dronfield: First-floor rear balcony with balustrade. Conditional permission.

62 Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Regularisation of an existing porch to front. Conditional permission.

16 Crofton Rise, Dronfield: Replace garage with a single-storey side and front extension (amended plans). Conditional permission.

MBP Surfacing Limited, Rotherside Road, Eckington: Two-storey office block with storage. Conditional permission.

Manor House Farm, Mansfield Road, Hasland: Photovoltaic solar park and associated infrastructure (affecting a public right of way). Conditional permission.

10 Main Road, Higham, Alfreton: Work to trees. No objection.

25 Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield: Work to trees. Refused.

1 Kilburn Road, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

34 Sutton Spring Wood, Calow, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

14 Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission granted.