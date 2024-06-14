House sales continue to soar as builder declares ‘last chance’ to buy best sellers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luxury house builder Peter James Homes has revealed that its most popular house type is now in short supply at its development in Bullbridge, following a surge in sales.

Three, three-bedroom Poppy design homes, including the show home with its upgrades, have now been released, with the further three due to be released very soon.

As the housebuilder has just 27 homes left on site to sell, those looking to move into this sought after development will have to act quickly to secure their new home.

The 'must have’ designs are at varying stages of completion with some ready to move into and others completed by January. There’s even the show home on the release list.

The Poppy house type

Mary Claire Morgan, Customer Care and Sales Manager at Peter James Homes, isn’t surprised that there are so few homes of this type remaining. She said: “The Poppy is a superb house type and one that has drawn so many people to Woodland Heights.

“It is a design that attracts a range of home buyers including those looking to take their next step up the housing ladder as well as those looking to downsize from substantial family homes but who still want quality, scale and a good layout.

House buyers came to the site looking for this combination and found what many said was their perfect home.”

Accommodation within the Poppy includes a spacious and well-fitted kitchen diner. There is also a good-sized lounge with doors opening to the rear garden. Before going upstairs, there is a ground floor WC and a separate store cupboard.

The show home kitchen

Upstairs are three double bedrooms, the principal bedroom with an en suite, and there is a family bathroom.

The three-bed detached homes come with a turfed garden and selected properties include a garage. Currently, the price for the three released Poppy house types with garage are priced at £330,000.

The Derbyshire site based near Crich site was first announced at the end of 2020 with artist impressions and a sales cabin following in 2021. It was just as the Covid pandemic reached its height. Despite this, the development has been a huge hit for the builder with estimates that they will be off site by the beginning of the new year.

Cassie Barnes, senior site sales executive at Woodland Heights explained the popularity of the development and the Poppy house type.

The lounge

She said: “As well as being in a beautiful woodland setting by the River Amber, the mix of housing on this 148-home development ensures not only choice for buyers but also creates a good community mix.

“We have found that house buyers are particularly attracted to the Poppy commenting on its great layout. Viewers to the show home also comment on the homely feel of the house.”

Woodland Heights is in a beautiful hillside position and provides an excellent range of homes with 12 different house styles including 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-bedrooms properties. There are also five, fully refurbished original buildings on the site that have been renovated to provide stylish living accommodation.