People searching for homes in an up-and-coming part of Chesterfield can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for homes in some areas of Chesterfield has shot up.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, with Old Whittington seeing the biggest price spike at 12.9%.

Here we reveal which other neighbourhoods in Chesterfield have seen the greatest increase in average property prices between September 2021 and September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

1 . Old Whittington Old Whittington tops the list - with the average house price rising by 12.9%. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barlow Hill New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barlow Hill are second in the ranking - with an increase of 8.9%. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton are third on the list - with house prices spiking by 7.7%. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Boythorpe Chesterfield Boythorpe and Birdholme are ranked at fourth - with average house prices rising by 6.3% in these areas. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales