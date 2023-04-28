News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
9 minutes ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
53 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
2 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
3 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
These are some of the areas across the town where the cost of buying a house has risen.These are some of the areas across the town where the cost of buying a house has risen.
These are some of the areas across the town where the cost of buying a house has risen.

House prices in Chesterfield: The neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices – including Walton, Boythorpe and Hollingwood

People searching for homes in an up-and-coming part of Chesterfield can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for homes in some areas of Chesterfield has shot up.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, with Old Whittington seeing the biggest price spike at 12.9%.

Here we reveal which other neighbourhoods in Chesterfield have seen the greatest increase in average property prices between September 2021 and September 2022.

READ THIS: 18 Derbyshire primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Old Whittington tops the list - with the average house price rising by 12.9%.

1. Old Whittington

Old Whittington tops the list - with the average house price rising by 12.9%. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barlow Hill are second in the ranking - with an increase of 8.9%.

2. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barlow Hill

New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barlow Hill are second in the ranking - with an increase of 8.9%. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Brookside and Walton are third on the list - with house prices spiking by 7.7%.

3. Brookside and Walton

Brookside and Walton are third on the list - with house prices spiking by 7.7%. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Boythorpe and Birdholme are ranked at fourth - with average house prices rising by 6.3% in these areas.

4. Boythorpe Chesterfield

Boythorpe and Birdholme are ranked at fourth - with average house prices rising by 6.3% in these areas. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ChesterfieldHOUSE pricesOffice for National StatisticsHouse Price IndexDerbyshire