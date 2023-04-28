House prices in Chesterfield: The neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices – including Walton, Boythorpe and Hollingwood
People searching for homes in an up-and-coming part of Chesterfield can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.
Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for homes in some areas of Chesterfield has shot up.
The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, with Old Whittington seeing the biggest price spike at 12.9%.
Here we reveal which other neighbourhoods in Chesterfield have seen the greatest increase in average property prices between September 2021 and September 2022.
As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.