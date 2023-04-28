18 Derbyshire primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted

We have gathered all the Derbyshire schools which have been named as ‘outstanding’ in their latest inspections by Ofsted.
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Below is a list of those Derbyshire schools which currently have the best possible Ofsted ranking.
1. St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold - outstanding
St Mary's Catholic High School on Newbold Road in Upper Newbold was rated as outstanding across all the categories during an Ofsted inspection in 2012. The school was previously rated as good in 2007. Photo: Google
2. Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School - outstanding
Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School at Green Lane in Dronfield has been rated as outstanding across all categories during its last full Ofsted inspection in 2015. A short inspection in November 2021 confirmed the rating. Photo: Google
3. Swanwick School and Sports College - outstanding
Swanwick School and Sports College at Hayes Lane in Swanwick, Alfreton has been rated as outstanding across all the categories following its last Ofsted inspection in March 2015. A short inspection in April 2019 confirmed that the school continues to be outstanding. Photo: Google
4. Ashgate Croft School, Chesterfield - outstanding
Ashgate Croft School at Ashgate Road in Chesterfield has been rated as outstanding during its last full inspection in 2012. Ofsted visited a school again in 2017 for a short inspection which confirmed the school remains outstanding. Photo: Google