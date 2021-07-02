House-builder launches new phases of two popular Derbyshire developments
Work to build more than 350 homes in two Derbyshire developments is under way.
Homebuilder Miller Homes Midlands is set to bring 352 homes to Derbyshire following the launch of new phases at its Charters Gate neighbourhood in Castle Donington and Hackwood Park development in Mickleover.
The second phase at Charters Gate will see the creation of 214 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, while phase three at Hackwood Park features 138 homes, with a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.
Alastair Parsons, Miller Homes Midlands area sales director, said: “Both our Charters Gate and Hackwood Park neighbourhoods have become thriving communities in desirable areas of Derbyshire and are proving popular with families and lovers of the great outdoors.
“Castle Donington and Mickleover are fantastic locations, seamlessly bringing together traditional country living and convenient commuter links.
“We look forward to welcoming even more new families, couples and individuals to both Charters Gate and Hackwood Park, as these neighbourhoods continue to flourish.”