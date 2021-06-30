Barton Hall is described by estate agent Knight Frank as “a stunning, compact country estate with an impressive Georgian house and cottages, sitting in the middle of its land, at the head of a long drive”.

The estate at Barton Blount, near Church Broughton, features the seven-bedroom, Grade II*-listed main house, the Grade II-listed private Chapel of St Chad, four cottages, a Grade II-listed stable block and about 168 acres of land, made of “stunning, formal tiered gardens”, parts of which are Grade II-listed, parkland, pasture and arable land.

Ground-floor highlights of the house include the “finely proportioned” drawing room, with high ceilings and decorative cornicing, library/study with wooden pannelling and “highly impressive” dining room, as well as the morning room, family room and “modern, bespoke handmade kitchen with its large central preparation island and Aga”,

The main stairs lead to a large mezzanine landing/sitting room that provides alternative entertaining space, “a spectacular room in itself”.

All of the first floor rooms are accessed from the landing either from a side door or up a further fight of steps that lead to the principal bedroom and guest rooms as well as a snooker room and gym.

The second floor is currently arranged as an apartment with a kitchen/living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom with a further bedroom or play room as well as various store rooms.

Outside, the formal gardens are “stunningly beautiful”, including a walled garden, duck pond with arched brick bridge over it, lawns, wisteria walk and garden room. There are also two Victorian greenhouses, a stone-pillared folly and a lake.

1. Barton Hall The main house is constructed of brick and ashlar sandstone with sash windows to the front, stone mullion and leaded light windows to the side and rear under a tile roof. Photo: Knight Frank Buy photo

2. Inner hall The principal rooms feed from the inner hall as well as the main staircase to the upper floors. Photo: Knight Frank Buy photo

3. Drawing room Estate agent Knight Frank says: "Of particular note is the Drawing room that has fine proportions with high ceilings and decorative cornicing, three-quarter-height sash windows with working shutters, open fireplace with marble mantel and surround and a wooden floor." Photo: Knight Frank Buy photo

4. Morning room The main house is constructed of brick and ashlar sandstone with sash windows to the front, stone mullion and leaded light windows to the side and rear under a tile roof. Photo: Knight Frank Buy photo