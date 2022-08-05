Shaker-style units set beneath a polished granite worksurface with matching upstand, a large island which creates a breakfast bar and an exposed stone wall with an inset wine rack are features of the dining kitchen. Integral appliances include a 12-place setting dishwasher, two fridges, and eye-level steam oven, microwave oven and conventional oven. The dining area has a fitted window seat and ample space for a family dining table. There are views over the open countryside and fields at the rear of the property.

Homes Under The Hammer farmhouse with £1m price tag has stunning views of Derbyshire countryside and outline planning permission for detached property

A five-bedroom detached farmhouse on a large plot where there is outline planning permission for a separate detached property has gone on the market for £1,000,000.

The characterful, stone-built house at Wash Green, Wirksworth, which once featured on the TV programme Homes Under The Hammer, enjoys stunning scenery. Sally Botham Estates said: “Ideally located on the outskirts of the town with superb views over open countryside.”

A renovation programme and the addition of extension has created a home offering five bedrooms (one of which is on the ground floor), two en-suite shower rooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom.

There is a spacious farmhouse dining kitchen with bi-fold doors to a patio and a bright and airy garden room.

A cellar includes the original stone flags on the floor, barrel-vault ceiling, original stone thrawls and salting bench.

Outside, there are lawns, a decked seating area, outdoor kitchen with Belfast sink, flagged terrace and a pond.

An area of wildlife garden, containing the remains of a stone-built barn, is where there is outline planning permission for the construction of a separate three-bedroom property. Under the planning consent, if the house is built the barn must be demolished.

There is a spacious gravelled driveway with space to park several vehicles.

The property is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details, call Sally Botham Estates on 01629 347528.

1. Living room

This room is full of character with its exposed ceiling beams, stone and brickwork, a window seat, quarry tiled floor and a multi-fuel stove housed in a raised hearth with exposed gritstone lintel.

2. Bedroom

The main bedroom has views over the garden to fields and wooded hills. Built-in wardobes provide hanging space, shelves and drawers.

Take in the beautiful countryside views from this house at Wash Green, on the outskirts of Wirksworth.

4. Family bathroom

The partially-tiled room contains an antique-effect washstand with contemporary hand basin, a rolltop bath standing on ball and claw feet, a shower cubicle and a wc.

