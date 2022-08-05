Homes Under The Hammer farmhouse with £1m price tag has stunning views of Derbyshire countryside and outline planning permission for detached property

The characterful, stone-built house at Wash Green, Wirksworth, which once featured on the TV programme Homes Under The Hammer, enjoys stunning scenery. Sally Botham Estates said: “Ideally located on the outskirts of the town with superb views over open countryside.”

A renovation programme and the addition of extension has created a home offering five bedrooms (one of which is on the ground floor), two en-suite shower rooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom.

There is a spacious farmhouse dining kitchen with bi-fold doors to a patio and a bright and airy garden room.

A cellar includes the original stone flags on the floor, barrel-vault ceiling, original stone thrawls and salting bench.

Outside, there are lawns, a decked seating area, outdoor kitchen with Belfast sink, flagged terrace and a pond.

An area of wildlife garden, containing the remains of a stone-built barn, is where there is outline planning permission for the construction of a separate three-bedroom property. Under the planning consent, if the house is built the barn must be demolished.

There is a spacious gravelled driveway with space to park several vehicles.

The property is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details, call Sally Botham Estates on 01629 347528.

1. Living room This room is full of character with its exposed ceiling beams, stone and brickwork, a window seat, quarry tiled floor and a multi-fuel stove housed in a raised hearth with exposed gritstone lintel. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Bedroom The main bedroom has views over the garden to fields and wooded hills. Built-in wardobes provide hanging space, shelves and drawers. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. c1164332-0ea7-4d3e-b2d8-45bbdf39e214 Take in the beautiful countryside views from this house at Wash Green, on the outskirts of Wirksworth. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Family bathroom The partially-tiled room contains an antique-effect washstand with contemporary hand basin, a rolltop bath standing on ball and claw feet, a shower cubicle and a wc. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales