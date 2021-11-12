Homes plan for former Derbyshire council depot

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee will discuss the application submitted by Ian Powell for the former council depot site, in Mill Lane, Bolsover, on Wednesday.

The development would feature a mixture of nine two-bed, 17 three-bed and three four-bed homes, as well as three two-bed dwellings.

There have been 14 objections to the proposal to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brownfield site was previously used by the council as a depot for refuse vehicles

A report into the application states: “Concerns are centred on the substandard nature of Mill Lane and fears that the proposal will increase traffic without mitigating the effects.”

However it goes onto say the authority predicts there will only be one extra vehicle every 30 minutes at peak times, which is considered low and does not ‘justify refusal’.

The brownfield site was previously used by the council as a depot for refuse vehicles.