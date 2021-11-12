Homes plan for former Derbyshire council depot
Councillors are to debate a proposed housing development of 32 homes on the site of a former Derbyshire council depot.
Bolsover District Council’s planning committee will discuss the application submitted by Ian Powell for the former council depot site, in Mill Lane, Bolsover, on Wednesday.
The development would feature a mixture of nine two-bed, 17 three-bed and three four-bed homes, as well as three two-bed dwellings.
There have been 14 objections to the proposal to date.
A report into the application states: “Concerns are centred on the substandard nature of Mill Lane and fears that the proposal will increase traffic without mitigating the effects.”
However it goes onto say the authority predicts there will only be one extra vehicle every 30 minutes at peak times, which is considered low and does not ‘justify refusal’.
The brownfield site was previously used by the council as a depot for refuse vehicles.
The application is recommended for approval.