The club has applied for planning permission to Chesterfield Borough Council for Bar 1866 which would be located in the car park at the ground.

The club hopes to open it in the summer if planning permission is granted.

It would be open on matchdays and from 4.30pm to 12am on other days.

Pictured released by Chesterfield FC.

The community trust would use it as an educational space during the day.

Spireites chairman Mike Goodwin said: “We feel that this venue, behind the Motan Colortronic (South) Stand, would be a welcome addition to the current facilities at the stadium.

“A privately-financed initiative has been devised for this project and others and the financial projections for Bar 1866 Sport are very encouraging.