Homebuyers invited to new Harron Homes development launch

Harron Homes North Midlands is inviting home buyers to attend the launch of its marketing suite at its new development Low Ridding on 16th November. The site includes 143 homes on the first phase of a four phase development in the Derbyshire village, Mastin Moor.

Visitors will be able to attend the brand new marketing suite and talk to the expert sales team about their home purchasing options, as well as enjoy the light refreshments on offer for the opening weekend.

Low Ridding will be made up of a collection of three, four and five bedroom homes, perfect for families looking for a slice of peaceful rural life with all the conveniences of modern living.

The development sits amongst twenty hectares of green, open space for the community, with children’s play areas, informal recreation spaces and naturalistic tree planting to increase biodiversity.

Surrounded by peaceful countryside and only a short drive from the Peak District, there is plenty to explore in the local area. With easy access to the M1 it has great links to neighbouring towns and cities such as Barlborough, Chesterfield and Sheffield, making it a great spot for commuters.

Paul Walters, Sales Manager for Harron Homes North Midlands, said, “We are delighted to bring this fantastic selection of homes to Mastin Moor. Low Ridding is the perfect setting for commuters and families wanting a change of pace, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to site and beginning to create a new community.”

Low Ridding is located on Bolsover Road, Mastin Moor, S43 3FF and its sales team can be reached on 01246 496910. For more information on Low Ridding visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/derbyshire/low-ridding-mastin-moor/