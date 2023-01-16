The developer is offering to pay £1,000 a month towards mortgage payments for up to 18 months for buyers of designated plots at its developments in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Bellway has launched the offer, which will run to the end of March, to help customers as the cost of living puts pressure on domestic budgets.

The housebuilder is also reminding people that buying an energy-efficient new-build house from Bellway would also save an average of £2,600 a year on their fuel bills, when compared to an older property of a similar size.

Bellway’s The Foresters development, one of 13 developments the housebuilder is offering house-hunters across the region up to £18,000 towards their mortgage payments

Steve Smith, Sales Director at Bellway East Midlands, said: “We have launched this mortgage contribution initiative to lend a helping hand to homebuyers as a response to the cost-of-living pressures on people’s budgets.

“Bellway East Midlands is building hundreds of new homes at 13 developments across the region and we are offering to pay £1,000 a month towards buyers’ mortgage payments for up to 18 months on selected plots. This huge saving could go towards helping people balance their budgets, save for a holiday or enjoy nights out with friends.

“People who buy a new-build Bellway house can also save a further £220 a month on their energy bills, compared to an older property of the same size. Modern construction techniques and new technologies allow us to build homes which are more energy efficient and less expensive to run, thanks to improved insulation and appliances which use less gas, electricity and water.

“In addition to these savings, purchasers know they are buying a home from a company which has retained its five-star status with the Home Builders Federation for the sixth year in row – which means that more than 90 per cent of customers say they would recommend Bellway to a friend.

“We would advise potential purchasers wanting to take advantage of these benefits to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

