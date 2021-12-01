Home workers with a family should look at this four-bedroom house near Staveley - yours for £375,000

The detached property at Norbriggs Road, Mastin Moor, is on the market for £375,000.
An open-plan island dining kitchen and a lounge both have patio doors which lead to the garden.
There is a separate utility room.
The property also has a ground-floor study and separate wc.
Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms have ensuites and there is a family bathroom.
The interior is mainly decorated in white apart from a statement wall with colourful stripes in one of the two ground-floor reception rooms.
A large wraparound garden measuring 0.2 acres gives plenty of space to unwind and there is ample off-road parking on the gated drive.
For further details or to book a viewing, contact the estate agents Dales & Peaks.
