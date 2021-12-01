This four-bedroom detached family home on Norbriggs Road, Mastin Moor, is on sale for £375,000.

Home workers with a family should look at this four-bedroom house near Staveley - yours for £375,000

A four-bedroom house with generous accommodation offers a ‘fantastic work-from-home space’ according to its listing on the property website Zoopla.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 11:11 am

The detached property at Norbriggs Road, Mastin Moor, is on the market for £375,000.

An open-plan island dining kitchen and a lounge both have patio doors which lead to the garden.

There is a separate utility room.

The property also has a ground-floor study and separate wc.

Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms have ensuites and there is a family bathroom.

The interior is mainly decorated in white apart from a statement wall with colourful stripes in one of the two ground-floor reception rooms.

A large wraparound garden measuring 0.2 acres gives plenty of space to unwind and there is ample off-road parking on the gated drive.

For further details or to book a viewing, contact the estate agents Dales & Peaks.

1. KItchen/diner

An open-plan kitchen/diner has a central island which provides an extra work surface or a place to eat.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Utility room

White wall and base units, tiled splashback and flooring are features of the utility room which houses the central heating boiler.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Sitting room

The angular sitting room is one of two ground-floor reception rooms.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Living room

A statement wall adds a splash of colour to the white decor of the living room which has patio doors leading onto the garden.

Photo: Zoopla

