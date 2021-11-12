Stunning five-bedroom renovated Victorian villa within walking distance of Chesterfield town centre is on the market for £430,000

The house on Sheffield Road, which is on the market for £430,00 is immaculately presented with mainly neutral decor and new carpets throughout the property.
Listed on thewebsite Zoopla, the house has an open-plan kitchen/ family room and three bathrooms.
There is off-street parking and an enclosed low maintenance rear garden.
The seller comments: “Having owned this property for over 14 years, we have recently taken the decision to refurbish and restore this fine Victorian villa to its former glory. We've recently had new carpets fitted throughout, completely redecorated from top to bottom and had a new shower installed. We love the spacious rooms and the proximity to the town centre and train station. The property also lies within the normal catchment area for Brookfield Community School, which makes this property a great family home.”
To book a viewing or for further details, contact the estate agent Wilkins Vardy via the website https://wilkins-vardy.co.uk or call 01246 398406.