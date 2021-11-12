This five-bedroom VIctorian villa on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, is on the market for £430,000.

Stunning five-bedroom renovated Victorian villa within walking distance of Chesterfield town centre is on the market for £430,000

A five-bedroom VIctorian villa within walking distance of Chesterfield town centre has been restored to its former glory by the current owners.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 12th November 2021, 11:09 am

The house on Sheffield Road, which is on the market for £430,00 is immaculately presented with mainly neutral decor and new carpets throughout the property.

Listed on thewebsite Zoopla, the house has an open-plan kitchen/ family room and three bathrooms.

There is off-street parking and an enclosed low maintenance rear garden.

The seller comments: “Having owned this property for over 14 years, we have recently taken the decision to refurbish and restore this fine Victorian villa to its former glory. We've recently had new carpets fitted throughout, completely redecorated from top to bottom and had a new shower installed. We love the spacious rooms and the proximity to the town centre and train station. The property also lies within the normal catchment area for Brookfield Community School, which makes this property a great family home.”

To book a viewing or for further details, contact the estate agent Wilkins Vardy via the website https://wilkins-vardy.co.uk or call 01246 398406.

1. Entrance hall

The striking tiled floor catches your eye as soon as you walk into the property. A staircase rises to the first floor accommodation and a second staircase descends down into the cellar.

2. Lounge

An ornamental fireplace and bay window are focal points of this generously sized reception room.

3. Utility room

The part-tiled uitlity room has a double wall unit and single base unit in walnut effect and a fitted wood effect worktop with inset single drainer sink and mixer tap.

4. Kitchen diner

The open-plan kitchen is fitted with walnut effect units and granite work surfaces and upstands. The matching island unit/breakfast bar has an inset sink with pull out spray mixer tap. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, electric double oven and a five-ring gas hob with extractor hood over.

