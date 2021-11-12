Stunning five-bedroom renovated Victorian villa within walking distance of Chesterfield town centre is on the market for £430,000

The house on Sheffield Road, which is on the market for £430,00 is immaculately presented with mainly neutral decor and new carpets throughout the property.

The seller comments: “Having owned this property for over 14 years, we have recently taken the decision to refurbish and restore this fine Victorian villa to its former glory. We've recently had new carpets fitted throughout, completely redecorated from top to bottom and had a new shower installed. We love the spacious rooms and the proximity to the town centre and train station. The property also lies within the normal catchment area for Brookfield Community School, which makes this property a great family home.”