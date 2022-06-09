Its location, the village of Glapwell, sits between Mansfield (five miles) and Chesterfield (seven miles) and is ideally placed for access to the M1.

What’s more, it boasts four good-sized double bedrooms and sits on a generously-sized, south-facing plot, set back from the road.

The dormer bungalow can be found on The Hill, and offers in the region of £459,950 are invited by Chesterfield-based estate agents, Wilkins Vardy Residential.

It comprises 1,434 square feet of impressive accommodation, which consists of a living room, open-plan kitchen, dining room, utility room and bathroom, as well as the bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite.

Outside, you will find a concrete driveway, providing lots of space for off-street parking, and lawned gardens at the front and back. There is also a patio/seating area, plus a garden shed.

Our photo gallery

1. Open-plan kitchen Our tour of the ground floor of the Glapwell bungalow begins in the open-plan kitchen/dining room. The kitchen is a contemporary room, fitted with a range of cream, high-gloss wall, drawer and base units with under-unit lighting and complementary quartz work surfaces. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. All you need Integrated appliances in the kitchen include a freezer, dishwasher, electric double oven and induction hob, with angled extractor over. There is a one-and-a-half-bowl stainless steel sink with mixer tap, a tiled floor and space for a fridge. Through an oak internal door is a utility room, where there is space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining area Part of the open-plan area is this dining room, a generously-sized reception room that overlooks and opens on to the patio in the back garden via bi-folding doors. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bright and relaxing A second shot of the bright and relaxing dining area, with its laminate flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales