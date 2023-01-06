Growing families should take a look at this spacious Chesterfield home on the market for £540,000
Families looking for a bigger house will find the ideal home in a five-bedroom property in Chesterfield.
The property on Whitecotes Lane, is offered for sale for £540,000. Estate agent Redbrik says: “This outstanding five-bedroom detached home occupies an envious plot and offers ample living and dining space perfect for growing families, beautifully appointed bedrooms and a substantial rear garden.”
A breakfast bar is contained within the open-plan kitchen. The principal bedroom, one of four doubles, has an ensuite.
There is a separate garage and driveway parking for several cars.
To book a viewing, call Redbrik on 01246 563060.