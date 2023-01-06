News you can trust since 1855
Growing families should take a look at this spacious Chesterfield home on the market for £540,000

Families looking for a bigger house will find the ideal home in a five-bedroom property in Chesterfield.

By Gay Bolton
2 hours ago

The property on Whitecotes Lane, is offered for sale for £540,000. Estate agent Redbrik says: “This outstanding five-bedroom detached home occupies an envious plot and offers ample living and dining space perfect for growing families, beautifully appointed bedrooms and a substantial rear garden.”

A breakfast bar is contained within the open-plan kitchen. The principal bedroom, one of four doubles, has an ensuite.

There is a separate garage and driveway parking for several cars.

To book a viewing, call Redbrik on 01246 563060.

1.

Ample off-road parking space for several vehicles on the driveway which leads to a garage.

Photo: Redbrik

2. Kitchen

The breakfast bar is ideal for busy families to grab a meal before they head off for school or work.

Photo: Redbrik

3. Kitchen/dining room

The open-plan kitchen/dining area is perfect for entertaining friends and family and has fitted storage cupboards with integrated appliances.

Photo: Redbrik

4. Living area

The open-plan, flow-through feel of the ground-floor accommodation extends to the living area where there is a stove in an eye-catching fireplace.

Photo: Redbrik

