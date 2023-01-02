A charming cottage in a quiet part of Bakewell offers fantastic views from its elevated position and is close to shops, cafes, restaurants and leisure facilities.

The two-bedroom property on Cunningham Place is up for sale for £380,000. Estate agent Bagshaws Residential says that the cottage is “ideally suited as a main home or holiday cottage and has been previously utilised as a rental property by the present owners.”

Accommodation includes a sitting room with exposed ceiling beams and a log burner, dining kitchen, bedrooms and family bathroom.

Externally there is a small garden to the side and at the front there is a cottage style garden.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the property is beautifully presented with neutral decor throughout and is freehold. For more details, call 01629 347246.

1. Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with wall and floor storage cupboards, an integrated gas hob and there's space for a washing machine and dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Sitting room A log burning multi-fuel stove housed in a stone hearth and exposed ceiling beams are eye-catching features of this charming room. The window, which has a deep sill, looks out over the front garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Main bedroom An archway in the main bedroom leads to a dressing room which has built-in storage cupboards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedroom two This bedroom has fantastic views over Bakewell and the surrounding countryside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales