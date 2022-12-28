A four-bedroom property in a picturesque north Derbyshire village has the potential to generate income for a new owner as it comes with a detached cottage that could serve as a holiday let.

Offers of more than £925,000 are invited for Brook Cottage and the one-bedroom detached Old Shop Cottage, both on Loads Road, Holymoorside.

Estate agent Dales & Peaks describes Brook Cottage as “a charming and beautifully-appointed stone built home” that has been tastefully and sympathetically modernised while retaining many of the property’s original features including ceiling beams, stone fireplace and panelled wooden doors.

Accommodation in the main cottage includes a farmhouse style kitchen, three reception rooms including a garden room which overlooks the brook and two bathrooms, one of which is the the master bedroom en-suite.

Set back from the road, Brook Cottage has a mature garden with lawned area and a private patio at the rear of the property.

Old Shop Cottage contains an open plan lounge diner, fitted kitchen, bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Both properties are listed on the Zoopla website. For more details call Dales & Peaks on 01246 494263.

Brook Cottage has an adjoining single garage with office space to the rear.

Kitchen An Aga with exposed brickwork overhead is a focal point of Brook Cottage's farmhouse-style island kitchen which has fitted storage cupboards and quartz worktops.

Dining room The dining room has a stone-built fireplace and wood panelled doors.

Music room Impressive ceiling beams, exposed stone wall and an open fireplace are eye-catching features of the music room which adjoins the formal lounge.