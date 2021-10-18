Green light for homes on derelict historic site in Derbyshire

The application, from a Mr Constantine, will see 13 houses built on the former labour club in Lander Lane, Belper, which overlooks the town centre and The Nags Head pub.

Amber Valley Borough Council has approved the application for the site, which was previously home to a smithy, nailer’s workshop and labour club.

Most of the homes on the site, which holds a lofty position above the town centre, would be four storeys tall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former site of a smithy, nailer’s workshop and labour club in Landers Lane, Belper, will now become home to 13 houses

The homes would stand at a similar height to a few which remain in Landers Lane.

Documents submitted with the application show most of the homes would have an integrated garage space on their ground floor.

Properties with integrated garages would have a ground floor toilet, while the kitchen and lounge would be on the first floor.

The properties would also have balconies on the side of the home facing away from Landers Lane, into the site itself.

Homes to the rear of the site would overlook two existing trees, which will be retained, and The Nags Head pub beer garden.

A third floor would contain two bedrooms and a bathroom, while the fourth floor loft area would have a bedroom and another bathroom.

A new site access would be formed in the centre of the vacant plot.

Almost the entire side of the site which faces on to Landers Lane would become housing, with a narrow gap between the homes and an existing three-storey building in Landers Lane, next to the current car park area.

Analysis of the derelict former industrial site found dangerous levels of asbestos, arsenic, lead and vanadium which would need to be efficiently remediated before homes can be built and occupied.

The council has also specified that the would-be occupants of the homes would have to have parking spaces available before they are able to move in, to avoid roadside parking.