North Derbyshire planning applications: New drive-thru proposed at Whittington Moor Burger King

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Lorien, 6 Thornfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension to form annexe for dependent relative.

Land to the north east of the golf driving range on Whittington Road, Barrow Hill: Retrospective application for ground works and provision of fencing to the site alongside construction of a two-bedroom bungalow with hard-standing and ornamental landscaping.

Burger King, Brimington Road North, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing restaurant and erection of a drive thru restaurant, circulation road and associated works.

Sheepbridge Works, units 3 and 4, Sheepbridge Lane, Sheepbridge: Installation of concrete batching plant to support existing manufacturing facility.

9 Station Road, Barrow Hill: Erection of a boundary fence between 9 and 9A Station Road.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

63 Station Road, Hollingwood: Single-storey rear extension: Prior approval not required.

6 Park Hall Avenue, Walton: Proposed single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

UGS, Wharf Lane, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing workshop, erection of five townhouses with parking. Refused.

Loundsley House, Cuttholme Way, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Change of use and alterations to existing ground floor to create a self-contained, single-bedroom supported living apartment. Conditional permission.

Dunston Hall, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Change of use of Dunston Hall - permitting the building to be operated as a holiday let and wedding venue, including conversion of the existing garage building to create an internal space suitable for conducting wedding ceremonies and the creation of a carparking area. Conditional permission.

328A Manor Road, Brimington: Proposed two-storey side extension. Conditional permission

12 Broughton Road, Newbold: Two storey side extension. Conditional permission.

37 Netherthorpe, Staveley: Demolition of existing garage and erection of a two storey side extension (revised plans). Conditional permission.

The Oaks, 534 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing residential annex and construction of new four-bedroom house. Conditional permission.

195 Broomhill Road, Old Whittington: Vehicular access and driveway. Conditional permission.

Multiplex Engineering, Holbeck Close, Chesterfield: Change of use to caravan and motorhome sales centre with ancillary offices, workshop, display and parking area. Conditional permission.

Chapel, Cavendish Place, Barrow Hill: Change of use of former methodist chapel to single dwelling with ancillary workshop and storage. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

17 Wheatcroft Close, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension and conversion of garage to habitable room.

Poorlots Quarry, Lickpenny Lane, Ashover: Wild camp site with tented camping area and 20 timber pods.

8 Moorlawn Avenue, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing single-storey flat roofed garage and single-storey side extension.

15 Tapton Way, Calow, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension.

19 Upper Croft, Danesmoor, Chesterfield: Rear single-storey extension and garage conversion.

2 Stubben Edge Lane, Littlemoor, Ashover: Single-storey and two-storey rear extensions with loft conversion including dormer windows and Juliet balcony to side.

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

43 Belfit Drive, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension and new raised flat roof. Conditionally approved.

Pear Tree Farm, Newmarket Lane, Clay Cross: Conversion of vacant barn into additional holiday let. Conditionally approved.

82 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension and new pitched roof over existing garage. Conditionally approved.

The Orchard, Main Road, Heath, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear orangery. Conditionally approved.

The Sitwell Arms, Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Change of use of beer garden to campsite. Withdrawn - no decision.

Hallcliffe Farm, Hallcliffe Lane, Wadshelf: Prior approval for fodder/feed storage and covered loading area. Prior approval not required.