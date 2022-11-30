News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Thornhill House housed offices when it was bought by its current owners 11 years ago and has been sympathetically restored to transform it back into a lovely family home.

Georgian gem among Derbyshire's finest country homes on the market for £1.5million

A sumptuous Georgian manor house, described as one of Derbyshire’s finest country homes, has arrived on the market where offers of £1,500,000 are invited.

By Gay Bolton
2 hours ago

Thornhill House on Main Street, Carsington, has four bedrooms, a cinema room, a detached annex and two garages. Estate agent Fine & Country says that the house has “distinctive architecture; an interior defined with exquisite period detailing, and all with contemporary elegance and the finest fittings throughout. This delightful home comprises of formal gardens, a detached one bedroom studio apartment, and enviable countryside views.”

READ THIS: £1.1million will buy you this luxurious family home near Chesterfield with a stunning garden backing onto farmland and a wood

The house has been renovated by the current owners to include imposing plaster cornicing, high ceilings and grand sash windows.

Gardens and patios wrap around all four sides of the property whose beauty is enhanced by the stunning open countryside views.

For more details on Thornhill House, which is listed on the Zoopla website, call Fine & Country on 01332 220935.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen has an array of fitted contemporary shaker style units offering an abundance of storage and there is an electric Aga. A feature of this room is an indoor well that is fitted with a glass cover and is prominent within the tiled floor.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Dining room

This elegant room is perfect for formal gatherings and special occasions and contains an open fire set in a stone fireplace.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Lounge

The lounge boasts an oversized contemporary stone fireplace housing a log-burning stove, decorative coving, a high ceiling and two imposing sash windows.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Cinema room

This family room is perfect for watching a favourite movie or simply enjoying some time out.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
DerbyshireGeorgianGardens