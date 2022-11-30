Georgian gem among Derbyshire's finest country homes on the market for £1.5million
A sumptuous Georgian manor house, described as one of Derbyshire’s finest country homes, has arrived on the market where offers of £1,500,000 are invited.
Thornhill House on Main Street, Carsington, has four bedrooms, a cinema room, a detached annex and two garages. Estate agent Fine & Country says that the house has “distinctive architecture; an interior defined with exquisite period detailing, and all with contemporary elegance and the finest fittings throughout. This delightful home comprises of formal gardens, a detached one bedroom studio apartment, and enviable countryside views.”
The house has been renovated by the current owners to include imposing plaster cornicing, high ceilings and grand sash windows.
Gardens and patios wrap around all four sides of the property whose beauty is enhanced by the stunning open countryside views.
For more details on Thornhill House, which is listed on the Zoopla website, call Fine & Country on 01332 220935.