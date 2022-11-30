A sumptuous Georgian manor house, described as one of Derbyshire’s finest country homes, has arrived on the market where offers of £1,500,000 are invited.

Thornhill House on Main Street, Carsington, has four bedrooms, a cinema room, a detached annex and two garages. Estate agent Fine & Country says that the house has “distinctive architecture; an interior defined with exquisite period detailing, and all with contemporary elegance and the finest fittings throughout. This delightful home comprises of formal gardens, a detached one bedroom studio apartment, and enviable countryside views.”

The house has been renovated by the current owners to include imposing plaster cornicing, high ceilings and grand sash windows.

Gardens and patios wrap around all four sides of the property whose beauty is enhanced by the stunning open countryside views.

For more details on Thornhill House, which is listed on the Zoopla website, call Fine & Country on 01332 220935.

1. Kitchen The kitchen has an array of fitted contemporary shaker style units offering an abundance of storage and there is an electric Aga. A feature of this room is an indoor well that is fitted with a glass cover and is prominent within the tiled floor.

2. Dining room This elegant room is perfect for formal gatherings and special occasions and contains an open fire set in a stone fireplace.

3. Lounge The lounge boasts an oversized contemporary stone fireplace housing a log-burning stove, decorative coving, a high ceiling and two imposing sash windows.

4. Cinema room This family room is perfect for watching a favourite movie or simply enjoying some time out.