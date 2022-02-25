The four-bedroom property at Church Close, Wingerworth, is on the market for £325,000.

Four-bedroom £325,000 home in a quiet location near Chesterfield has potential for expansion

A detached house with four double bedrooms, located in a quiet cul de sac near Chesterfield, offers open-plan living and the potential to expand.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 25th February 2022, 11:20 am

The property at Church Close, Wingerworth is up for sale for £325,000 and is described on the Zoopla website as an “impressive and beautifully proportioned” family home that is well presented throughout.

A modern kitchen, office and stylish bathroom are included in the accommodation. Two of the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

At the back of the house is an enclosed, private, beautifully landscape garden that has a patio, decking area, lawn and mature shrubs.

The front garden is planted with mature shrubs. A private driveway provides ample off-street parking.

To book a viewing or for more information, contact the estate agent Strike on 01134 826253.

1. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has a lovely view of the landscaped garden.

2. Lounge/dining room

A feature fireplace and French windows opening onto the rear garden are focal points of the open-plan lounge/dining room.

3. Office

Everything is in place to work from home in this split-level office.

4. Bedroom

There are four gnerously sized double bedrooms in the property.

