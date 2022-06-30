The former shop on King Edward Street, Shirebrook that comes under the hammer for a guide price of just £5,000-plus in an online auction next month.

The end-of-terrace building can be found at 24 King Edward Street and comprises not only a ground-floor shop unit but also storage space on the first floor.

As our photo shows, the property, which has an EPC rating of E, is currently rundown, but would be ideal for anyone keen to take it on as a project.

King Edward Street is close to the centre of Shirebrook and within walking distance of the Market Place. Not far away is Main Street in one direction and the town’s train station in the other direction.

The auction, which is being hosted by Taylor James Auctions, of Manchester and Birmingham, takes place on Wednesday, July 13 when bids are being taken from 8 am onwards.

If you are interested in posting a bid for the Shirebrook shop, you will need to register here first.

The £5,000 tag is a guide price. In other words, an indication of the seller’s minimum expectation.

It is not necessarily a figure that the property will sell for and may change at any time before the auction, so keep an eye on the Taylor James website.

The building will also be offered subject to a reserve, which is a figure below which the auctioneer cannot sell the property during the online auction.