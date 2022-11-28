News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Yew Tree House in Sheldon is within two miles of Monyash C of E Primary School and 2.5 miles away from Ss Anselm's School in Bakewell.

Five-bedroom Peak Park house on market for £750,000 offers income as holiday let

A gorgeous five-bedroom detached property with views over open countryside in the idyllic Peak Park is adapted to bring in extra income for potential new owners.

By Gay Bolton
39 minutes ago

Yew Tree House in Sheldon is on the market for £750,000 and is described by estate agent Sally Botham Estates as having ‘a wealth of original features’ including dark wood ceiling beams and stone fireplaces.

The older part of the property is currently a holiday rental and fitted with a lounge containing log-burning stove, a dining room, a breakfast kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is a cooking range in the farmhouse kitchen and a multi-fuel stove in the lounge in the newer part of the house.

READ THIS: Tastefully modernised Victorian home in rural Derbyshire on sale for £925,000

The large garden contains several outbuildings and a vegetable plot. There is a stone-built garage and driveway.

For further details on Yew Tree House, which is listed on the Zoopla website, call 01629 701385.

1. Dining kitchen

The dining kitchen contains fitted wall and base storage cupboards and a cooking range.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

A multi-fuel stove is a focal point of the living room in the newer part of the property.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3.

One of the two bedrooms in the older part of the property that currently forms a holiday let.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Bathroom

The property has three bathrooms and two downstairs wcs.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
DerbyshireZooplaVictorian