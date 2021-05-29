Fears of 'Rightmove blackspot' as Derbyshire home remains on market after two years

The Old Church Institute, is set back from the road, off Main Street in Mapperley, near Ilkeston – and the owners fear its rural location mean it is also missing out in local searches on property website Rightmove.

Paul Walker, son of vendors Chris and Julie Walker, said: “We have found that being situated in a rural location not many people have heard of, results in little traffic from Rightmove – it’s almost like the property is in a Rightmove blackspot.

The 35-year-old surveyor, from Matlock, said: “The only people that seem to find the property are people from further afield who use a larger search radius.

“This reduces the amount of people that can see the property, especially people who are more local, but haven't heard of Mapperley.

“The search radius function often doesn't pick it up, because it is a little out of the way.

“Local people are going to search for West Hallam. If you extend that radius a bit, you pick up Mapperley, but also Ilkeston – and people may not want to live there.”

The home is a converted church hall, with highlights, according to its listing by estate agent Burchell Edwards on Rightmove, including its “countryside views”, farmhouse-style kitchen and “spacious lounge”.

The Old Church House, a three-bedroom, detached home, was built in 1904.

Mr Walker admitted the “character” property, on the market for £340,000, was not to everyone’s taste, but still had “a lot going for it”.

“I think it’s a bit of a Marmite property,” he said, “you either love it or hate it.”

Julie, aged 60, who runs CK Walker Damp & Timbers with husband Chris, 62, said: “It’s been about two years. We haven’t had many viewings. If you search Ilkeston on Rightmove, it doesn’t come up.

She said they were looking to move to be nearer their children in Crich and Matlock, including Paul, whose wife Gemma is pregnant with their second child, the Walkers’ seventh grandchild.

Inside the farmhouse-style kitchen.

"If I could pick this house up and put it between Crich and Matlock I would,” she said. “It’s not that I don’t like the house, it’s about family.”