Former Derbyshire church institute converted into three-bedroom home – with ‘original quirks’
A 115-year-old former church insitute has been transformed into a “truly remarkable” home.
Estate agent Burchell Edwards, in its listing on property website Rightmove, says The Old Church Institute, on Main Street, Mapperley, near Ilkeston, is a “truly remarkable, three-bedroom, detached, character property”.
Highlights of the “1904, unique-built, single-storey property” include the lounge and stunning farmhouse-style kitchen – “the hub of the home” – as well as three bedrooms to the rear of the property, “taking advantage of the countryside views” and a new family bathroom.
The agent says: “There are many eye catching features throughout this property such as an open, cast-iron fireplace to the lounge, a multi fuel-burner to the kitchen and some original sash windows.
“The property was once the Old Church Institute and what is now the step down to the hallway was once the veranda for viewing the cricket ground.
“This beautiful property captures so much history with original quirks to be appreciated throughout.”