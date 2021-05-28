Estate agent Burchell Edwards, in its listing on property website Rightmove, says The Old Church Institute, on Main Street, Mapperley, near Ilkeston, is a “truly remarkable, three-bedroom, detached, character property”.

Highlights of the “1904, unique-built, single-storey property” include the lounge and stunning farmhouse-style kitchen – “the hub of the home” – as well as three bedrooms to the rear of the property, “taking advantage of the countryside views” and a new family bathroom.

The agent says: “There are many eye catching features throughout this property such as an open, cast-iron fireplace to the lounge, a multi fuel-burner to the kitchen and some original sash windows.

“The property was once the Old Church Institute and what is now the step down to the hallway was once the veranda for viewing the cricket ground.

“This beautiful property captures so much history with original quirks to be appreciated throughout.”

Undefined: readMore

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Lounge Three original windows, one being a sash window to the front elevation and two windows to the side elevation, internal sash window opening to the inner hall and oak timber flooring, electronic thermostatic app controlled radiator. Photo: Rightmove Buy photo

2. Lounge A spacious lounge having high ceilings, feature cast iron open fireplace with a tiled hearth, two newly fitted German electronic thermostatic controlled radiators and open archway through to the farmhouse-style kitchen. Photo: Rightmove Buy photo

3. Farmhouse-style kitchen Fitted with wall and base units with roll top work surfaces over, stainless steel sink and drainer, tiled splashbacks, integrated electric oven and four ring electric hob with extractor fan over, integrated fridge, integrated freezer, integrated dishwasher. Photo: Rightmove Buy photo

4. Farmhouse-style kitchen Multi-fuel burner on a tiled hearth with a wooden surround, wall-mounted air conditioning unit, wall-mounted original display cupboard, oak timber and tiled flooring and two windows to the front elevation. Photo: Rightmove Buy photo