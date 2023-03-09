Family home in Chesterfield has five bedrooms, two kitchens and air-conditioned summer house
This eye-catching home in Chesterfield has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two kitchens and the wow factor from the moment you step through the front door.
The property on Ashgate Road, Ashgate is described by the estate agent Wilkins Vardy as: “Stunning extended family home with fantastic south facing garden and summer house.”
On sale for £799,950, the home’s selling points include an open-plan family kitchen with large utility off and a superb garden kitchen to the rear. The garden contains an insulated and air-conditioned summer house which would be ideal for a home office, and a covered barbecue area.
Boasting good-sized bedrooms and a spacious reception hall/sitting room, the property is supplied with heat and hot water by a combination of gas central heating and air source heat pump and solar.
There is ample parking space to the front of the house and gated access.
The property is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details call 01246 920088.