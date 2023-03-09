News you can trust since 1855
Family home in Chesterfield has five bedrooms, two kitchens and air-conditioned summer house

This eye-catching home in Chesterfield has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two kitchens and the wow factor from the moment you step through the front door.

By Gay Bolton
9th Mar 2023, 2:37pm
The property on Ashgate Road, Ashgate is described by the estate agent Wilkins Vardy as: “Stunning extended family home with fantastic south facing garden and summer house.”

On sale for £799,950, the home’s selling points include an open-plan family kitchen with large utility off and a superb garden kitchen to the rear. The garden contains an insulated and air-conditioned summer house which would be ideal for a home office, and a covered barbecue area.

Boasting good-sized bedrooms and a spacious reception hall/sitting room, the property is supplied with heat and hot water by a combination of gas central heating and air source heat pump and solar.

READ THIS: Green light for updated plans for 650 homes on outskirts of Chesterfield

There is ample parking space to the front of the house and gated access.

The property is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details call 01246 920088.

The detached property in a desirable area of Chesterfield is within Brookfield School catchment area.

The detached property in a desirable area of Chesterfield is within Brookfield School catchment area.

There is ample parking space in front of the house.

There is ample parking space in front of the house.

The entrance hall is spacious enough to accommodate a sitting room area. Fitted with oak panelling, the hall has a central staircase with solid oak balustrade.

The entrance hall is spacious enough to accommodate a sitting room area. Fitted with oak panelling, the hall has a central staircase with solid oak balustrade.

Oak and sage shaker-style wall, drawer and base units are complemented by granite work surfaces and upstands and there is a central island for informal meal-times.

Oak and sage shaker-style wall, drawer and base units are complemented by granite work surfaces and upstands and there is a central island for informal meal-times.

