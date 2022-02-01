Fall in love with this Derbyshire bungalow - modern and energy-efficient

Stunning and modern in equal measure, the three-bedroom, detached property has been brought to the market by sales and lettings agents Derbyshire Properties, who are inviting offers in the region of £349,950.
It can be found on Windmill Rise, close to Alfreton Road, in South Normanton, and sits on a corner plot that has ample off-street parking.
Every attention to detail has been catered for to provide an energy-efficient bungalow with gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.
A terrific, open-plan dining kitchen boasts a range of integrated appliances, while a lounge has French-style doors that lead to a low-maintenance back garden and patio area.
All three bedrooms are a good size, while a walk-in shower room and separate utility room add to the property’s appeal.
Only by booking a viewing will you be able to appreciate the high specification and finishes of the refurbishment, plus the quality of the fixtures and fittings.
But in the meantime, check out our photo gallery and visit the Zoopla website here for full details.