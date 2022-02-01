Fall in love with this Derbyshire bungalow - modern and energy-efficient

Stunning and modern in equal measure, the three-bedroom, detached property has been brought to the market by sales and lettings agents Derbyshire Properties, who are inviting offers in the region of £349,950.

It can be found on Windmill Rise, close to Alfreton Road, in South Normanton, and sits on a corner plot that has ample off-street parking.

Every attention to detail has been catered for to provide an energy-efficient bungalow with gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

A terrific, open-plan dining kitchen boasts a range of integrated appliances, while a lounge has French-style doors that lead to a low-maintenance back garden and patio area.

All three bedrooms are a good size, while a walk-in shower room and separate utility room add to the property’s appeal.

Only by booking a viewing will you be able to appreciate the high specification and finishes of the refurbishment, plus the quality of the fixtures and fittings.

But in the meantime, check out our photo gallery and visit the Zoopla website here for full details.

1. Open-plan living Another view of the open-plan dining kitchen and living area. There is an electric induction hob with extractor hood over, a central island, inset spotlights to the ceiling and a range of modern Edwardian-style radiators, some traditional, some vertical. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Integrated appliances Integrated appliances in the dining kitchen include a built-in double oven, a fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Access to the garden Another shot of the dining kitchen, which shows a pair of French-style doors that lead out into the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Large living room This image shows the large living area that is part of the open plan. A blank canvas for you to work on and add your personal touches. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales