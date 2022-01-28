Yew Tree Cottage at The Knoll, Tansley, is on sale for £700,000.

Charming stone-built cottage on the edge of the Peak District has four bedrooms, beautiful gardens and is yours for £700,000

A four-bedroom detached stone-built countryside home located on the edge of the Peak District is on the market for £700,000.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:19 am
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:46 am

Yew Tree Cottage at The Knoll, Tansley, stands on a private plot and is surrounded by well-maintained, mature gardens.

Ceiling beams and exposed stonework are among the wealth of period features in the property.

Three reception rooms include a lounge diner, formal dining room and snug lounge, both of the latter having log burners.

A downstairs study provides a great place for working from home.

The stylish kitchen has an Aga oven and granite worktops.

There are four bathrooms, three or which are en-suites.

The master suite incorporates a dressing room and a guest bedroom with walk-in wardobe.

The property is listed on the Zoopla website as having stylish decor throughout.

Yew Tree Cottage is marketed by Dales & Peaks. For more details, call 01629 347250.

1. Breakfast kitchen

The breakfast kitchen has an Aga range cooker, solid granite worksurfaces and a pantry.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Dining room

Ceiling beams and exposed stonework emphasise the charm of the property.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Reception room

The open plan reception room and sitting room.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Lounge

Natural light floods into this room which has patio doors to the gardens.

Photo: Zoopla

