Yew Tree Cottage at The Knoll, Tansley, stands on a private plot and is surrounded by well-maintained, mature gardens.
Ceiling beams and exposed stonework are among the wealth of period features in the property.
Three reception rooms include a lounge diner, formal dining room and snug lounge, both of the latter having log burners.
A downstairs study provides a great place for working from home.
The stylish kitchen has an Aga oven and granite worktops.
There are four bathrooms, three or which are en-suites.
The master suite incorporates a dressing room and a guest bedroom with walk-in wardobe.
The property is listed on the Zoopla website as having stylish decor throughout.
Yew Tree Cottage is marketed by Dales & Peaks. For more details, call 01629 347250.