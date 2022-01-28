Yew Tree Cottage at The Knoll, Tansley, stands on a private plot and is surrounded by well-maintained, mature gardens.

Ceiling beams and exposed stonework are among the wealth of period features in the property.

Three reception rooms include a lounge diner, formal dining room and snug lounge, both of the latter having log burners.

A downstairs study provides a great place for working from home.

The stylish kitchen has an Aga oven and granite worktops.

There are four bathrooms, three or which are en-suites.

The master suite incorporates a dressing room and a guest bedroom with walk-in wardobe.

The property is listed on the Zoopla website as having stylish decor throughout.

Yew Tree Cottage is marketed by Dales & Peaks. For more details, call 01629 347250.

Breakfast kitchen The breakfast kitchen has an Aga range cooker, solid granite worksurfaces and a pantry.

Dining room Ceiling beams and exposed stonework emphasise the charm of the property.

Reception room The open plan reception room and sitting room.

Lounge Natural light floods into this room which has patio doors to the gardens.