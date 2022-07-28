Eloise on Holymoor Road, Chesterfeld is an architect designed, three-bedroom detached house.

Eye-catching £700,000 architect-designed family house in Holymoorside has atrium, underfloor heating and foundations for double garage

A stunning architect-designed house with an atrium and underfloor heating has gone on the market for £700,0000.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 10:52 am
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 11:00 am

The property known as Eloise on Holymoor Road, Holymoorside, is described by estate agent Wilkins Vardy as having “a truly special family kitchen area, which comprises a high specification kitchen leading to an open plan living/dining area with a fantastic glazed atrium looking onto a generous south facing rear garden.”

In the heart of the home the contemporary kitchen is fitted with black wall, drawer and base units, granite works surfaces and upstands, including a breakfast bar.

There are wood-burning stoves in both the dining area and living room.

An open-plan staircase rises from the dining room to the first-floor bedrooms and family bathroom.

Bi-fold doors in the master bedroom and the second bedroom open onto the atrium to take in views of the rear garden.

READ THIS: Rare opportunity to buy £950,000 six-bed Victorian gem of a family home in north Derbyshire with additional one-bed apartment, three-bed annex and period barns

Off-street parking and a turning area is accessed through wrought iron electric gates at the front of the house. Foundations have been laid for the erection of a double detached garage.

At the rear of the house the landscaped garden incudes a pond with deck seating area beyond. There is a paved patio area, a shed and hardstanding for a greenhouse.

Eloise is listed for sale on Zoo.la. For more details, contact Wilkins Vardy on 01246 270123.

1. Kitchen

The contemporary kitchen contains integrated appliances Integrated appliances including a dishwasher, fridge, freezer, twin ovens and four-ring induction hob with extractor hod over.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Dining area

Imagine taking in this glorious view of the back garden from the dining area on a lovely summer's day.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Family/dining area

The open-plan layout on the ground floor flows from kitchen to dining area to family area.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Family area

The family area includes a log-burning stove and open-plan staircase.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
DerbyshireVictorian
Next Page
Page 1 of 3