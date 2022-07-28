Eye-catching £700,000 architect-designed family house in Holymoorside has atrium, underfloor heating and foundations for double garage

The property known as Eloise on Holymoor Road, Holymoorside, is described by estate agent Wilkins Vardy as having “a truly special family kitchen area, which comprises a high specification kitchen leading to an open plan living/dining area with a fantastic glazed atrium looking onto a generous south facing rear garden.”

In the heart of the home the contemporary kitchen is fitted with black wall, drawer and base units, granite works surfaces and upstands, including a breakfast bar.

There are wood-burning stoves in both the dining area and living room.

An open-plan staircase rises from the dining room to the first-floor bedrooms and family bathroom.

Bi-fold doors in the master bedroom and the second bedroom open onto the atrium to take in views of the rear garden.

Off-street parking and a turning area is accessed through wrought iron electric gates at the front of the house. Foundations have been laid for the erection of a double detached garage.

At the rear of the house the landscaped garden incudes a pond with deck seating area beyond. There is a paved patio area, a shed and hardstanding for a greenhouse.

Eloise is listed for sale on Zoo.la. For more details, contact Wilkins Vardy on 01246 270123.

1. Kitchen The contemporary kitchen contains integrated appliances Integrated appliances including a dishwasher, fridge, freezer, twin ovens and four-ring induction hob with extractor hod over. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining area Imagine taking in this glorious view of the back garden from the dining area on a lovely summer's day. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Family/dining area The open-plan layout on the ground floor flows from kitchen to dining area to family area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Family area The family area includes a log-burning stove and open-plan staircase. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales