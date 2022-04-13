Easter treats for house-hunters with children at Derbyshire development

Peter James Homes is launching phase five of its luxury 148-home Woodland Heights development, at Bullbridge, near Crich, on Good Friday. To mark the occasion, each child accompanied by an adult will receive an Easter egg throughout the long weekend.

Details of a brand-new house type, the Amber - in a nod to the nearby river and beautiful countryside - will also be unveiled.

This semi-detached two-bed home, with generous lounge, downstairs WC and upstairs family bathroom is ideal for a range of different residents, from first-time buyers to grandparents.

So far the team behind the development have sold 48 of the 51 homes released in previous phases, and phase five is set to be just as successful.

Kerri Bywater, new homes partner at Bagshaws Residential, which markets the site, said: “Sales at Woodland Heights have been fantastic so far - the development is really popular, and people really like the mix of brick and stone, along with the interior layouts.

"On the back of this success, we are now releasing a new house called The Amber, which will appeal to downsizers and first-time buyers."

The site’s show homes, on Bullbridge Hill, are open on Good Friday, Saturday, April 16 and Easter Monday

To find out more. visit https://peterjameshomes.co.uk/development/woodland-heights or call Woodland Heights sales advisor Cassie Barnes on 07783 771178.