New bid to create over 40 apartments in Chesterfield town centre building
Plans have been submitted to overhaul a building in Chesterfield by creating over 40 apartments.
An application has been made to Chesterfield Borough Council to allow for a change of use at Burlington House on Burlington Street, Chesterfield.
Under the plans, the existing building would be revamped to create 42 residential apartments in the old office block.
This is not the first time that a residential development has been considered for Burlington House. In 2020, the four-storey, 37,000 sq ft building was bought for a seven-figure sum by ALB Group, who wanted to turn the two largely vacant upper floors into 40 apartments.
Under these plans, the tenant retailers occupying the ground floor, including H Samuel and BetFred, were to continue operating, as that part of the building was to be retained for commercial use.
In 2021, however, Chesterfield Borough Council refused to grant permission for the changes.
At the time, a council spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times that the refusal was “due to the poor quality of the accommodation that has been proposed” - and said it would “welcome any revised plans for the site to bring this building back into use in a way which enhances the town centre and meets the requirements set out in our Local Plan.”