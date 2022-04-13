New bid to create over 40 apartments in Chesterfield town centre building

An application has been made to Chesterfield Borough Council to allow for a change of use at Burlington House on Burlington Street, Chesterfield.

Under the plans, the existing building would be revamped to create 42 residential apartments in the old office block.

This is not the first time that a residential development has been considered for Burlington House. In 2020, the four-storey, 37,000 sq ft building was bought for a seven-figure sum by ALB Group, who wanted to turn the two largely vacant upper floors into 40 apartments.

Planning permission for flats at Burlington House has been resubmitted after a previous failed attempt.

Under these plans, the tenant retailers occupying the ground floor, including H Samuel and BetFred, were to continue operating, as that part of the building was to be retained for commercial use.

In 2021, however, Chesterfield Borough Council refused to grant permission for the changes.