Desirable home in Brimington with three bedrooms and garden is perfect for a growing family - on offer for £230,000

The driveway at the detached house in Steeping Close, Brimington is big enough to park two vehicles.

The extended home at Steeping Close is on the market for £230,000.

Accommodation includes a generous lounge and adjoining dining room, alongside a fitted kitchen and utility room. The garage has been converted into a store room. Well proportioned bedrooms have plenty of space for stand-alone or fitted furniture.

Redbrik, who are marketing the property, say: “An enclosed landscaped garden to the rear provides a safe area for children to play. A driveway for two vehicles further enhances this incredibly desirable home.

"You'll love the location - you have local shops/amenities close by and transport links are excellent, with key bus routes linking you with Chesterfield town centre and beyond. There are a number of highly regarded schools in the area and it's a great spot if you're looking to commute via the motorway network, with access to the M1 just a short drive away.”

For further details or to book a viewing, call Redbrik on 01246 563060.

1 . Kitchen This welcoming kitchen has light coloured fitted wall and base units complemented by wood-effect work surfaces and tiled splashbacks and flooring. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . Dining room Step out into the rear garden from the dining room which is accessed through the lounge. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The lounge with modern fireplace looks out onto the rear garden. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4 . Principal bedroom Fitted furniture is a feature of the main bedroom. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales