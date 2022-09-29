Desirable home in Brimington with three bedrooms and garden is perfect for a growing family - on offer for £230,000
Growing families should take a look at this detached three-bedroom house in Brimington.
The extended home at Steeping Close is on the market for £230,000.
Accommodation includes a generous lounge and adjoining dining room, alongside a fitted kitchen and utility room. The garage has been converted into a store room. Well proportioned bedrooms have plenty of space for stand-alone or fitted furniture.
Redbrik, who are marketing the property, say: “An enclosed landscaped garden to the rear provides a safe area for children to play. A driveway for two vehicles further enhances this incredibly desirable home.
"You'll love the location - you have local shops/amenities close by and transport links are excellent, with key bus routes linking you with Chesterfield town centre and beyond. There are a number of highly regarded schools in the area and it's a great spot if you're looking to commute via the motorway network, with access to the M1 just a short drive away.”
For further details or to book a viewing, call Redbrik on 01246 563060.