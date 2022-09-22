Detached four-bedroom cottage with beautiful gardens in pretty Derbyshire village is on sale for £650,000
A four-bedroom detached cottage surrounded by beautiful gardens with spectacular views across a picturesque Derbyshire village is up for sale.
The property on Chapel Hill, Ashover, is on the market for £650,000 with Sally Botham Estates.
Ground-floor accommodation includes a spacious open lounge sitting room with doors opening on to the garden, a good-sized dining room, kitchen, pantry, utility room and wc.
All the bedrooms are on the upper floor where there is also a shower room.
A garage is accessed via a brick driveway at the front of the property and there is a second driveway providing ample parking space to the side of the house.
The house is situated within the catchment area for a sought-after primary school.
Listed on the Zoopla website, further information about the property is available by calling Sally Botham Estates on 01629 347105.